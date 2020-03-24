Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Part of I-90 W in Palmer closed after crash involving 3 tractor-trailers, truck

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic near Exit 9 on the Mass Pike in Palmer is diverted after a crash involving four trucks Monday night. 

State Police said all traffic on the westbound lane of I-90 in Palmer is currently being diverted off Exit 9 until the crash site is cleared.  

Police added that minor injury was reported in the crash that involved three tractor-trailers and a truck. Drivers traveling in that area are advised to avoid the area as possible. 

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories