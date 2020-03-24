Part of I-90 W in Palmer closed after crash involving 3 tractor-trailers, truck

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic near Exit 9 on the Mass Pike in Palmer is diverted after a crash involving four trucks Monday night.

State Police said all traffic on the westbound lane of I-90 in Palmer is currently being diverted off Exit 9 until the crash site is cleared.

Police added that minor injury was reported in the crash that involved three tractor-trailers and a truck. Drivers traveling in that area are advised to avoid the area as possible.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.