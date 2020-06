RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer crash on the Mass Pike is causing traffic delays on the highway Thursday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the tractor-trailer crash occurred on I-90 westbound in Russell at the 32-mile marker.

The right lane is currently closed and is expected to be closed for several hours.

State Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.

