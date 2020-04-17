Part of I-90 W in Westfield to be temporarily closed Friday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Department of Transportation has announced temporary daytime closures on I-90 in Westfield on Friday.

According to MassDOT, the westbound off-ramp at Interchange 3 on I-90 in Westfield will be temporarily closed from Friday, April 17, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I-90 westbound Interchange 3 off-ramp will be closed with the detour as follows:

Exit I-90 at Interchange 4 to I-91 northbound

Take exit 15 to Homestead Ave

Drive Homestead Ave to Route 202 southbound

Follow Route 202 southbound into Westfield

Signs, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be available to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.