Part of I-91 southbound in Northampton closed during construction

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lanes will be closed on I-91 due to bridge repairs Monday and Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the left lane will be closed on I-91 southbound over Island Road from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday however, the right travel lane and breakdown lanes will be closed at the same location and during the same time.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution while traveling through the area.

MassDOT said all scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.