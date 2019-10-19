Part of Lower Hampden Rd. in Monson closed after car struck utility pole

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Lower Hampden Road in Monson will be closed for some time after an accident Friday night.

According to the Monson Police Department, Lower Hampden Road between Butler Road and Mayhill Road is closed after a car hit a utility pole, bringing it down along with wires across the roadway.

The road is expected to be closed for a long period of time, according to police.

There are currently no reports of injuries or how many people were in the car when it struck the pole.

22News will follow this and bring you updates as more details become available.