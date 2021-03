According to the Northfield Police Department, Maple Street from Main Street to East Street will be closed while Eversource replaces the pole.

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A road is closed in Northfield after a motor vehicle accident on Sunday led to a damaged utility pole.

