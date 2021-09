HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Mill Valley Road in Hadley will close next week for repairs.

The Hadley Police Department announced that Mill Valley Road will be closed for a drainage culvert replacement on Tuesday, September 21.

The road will be closed from South Maple Street to the Amherst town line. No estimated time has been given for how long repairs will take. If you will be traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is our Live Traffic Map.