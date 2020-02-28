Part of Mill Village in Deerfield closed after tree fell on wires

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Mill Village in Deerfield is closed until further notice after a tree fell on wires in the area Thursday night.

Deerfield Fire officials told 22News crews are currently at Mill Village and Stillwater roads to release the wires. Police have closed Mill Street from Stillwater to Lee road until the power company arrives to assist.

The MEMA Outage Map shows no power outages in the area.

No word on any injuries, what caused the tree to fall on the wires, or the duration of the road closure.

We’ll let you know when the road reopens.