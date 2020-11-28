Part of North Hillside Road in Deerfield closed following crash

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are advising drivers to avoid part of North Hillside Road in Deerfield for several hours while crews repair a broken utility pole.

The Deerfield Police Department said North Hillside Road will be closed for 8-10 while crews replace the utility pole that was damaged in a crash.

The crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant who was not injured, police said.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the road reopens.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the road reopens.

