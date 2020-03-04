Breaking News
Driver taken to hospital following rollover crash in Chicopee

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was taken to the hospital after a single-car rollover crash in Chicopee Wednesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 11 a.m., police and fire personnel were called to Newbury Street where one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilk said the road is closed between Northwood and Rimmon Avenue while the car is being moved and the pike undergoes repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

