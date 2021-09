WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Riverdale Street in West Springfield will briefly close for utility work Tuesday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Riverdale Street will be closed from Daggett Drive to Morgan Road for 10 minutes. Eversource crews will be conducting utility work.

The brief closure will occur between 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. If you’re traveling in that area and need an alternative route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.