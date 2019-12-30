1  of  2
Part of Route 2A closed in Orange due to crash
Closings and Delays
Part of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham closed due to water main break

Traffic

Wilbraham police

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is currently closed after a water main broke in the area early Monday evening. 

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, Stony Hill Road southbound from Old Boston Road to Bridge Street, in the vicinity of CVS, will remain closed for the next 8 hours. 

Members of the Springfield DPW have been called and are working to repair the water main break. 

Are you traveling in the area? Check out the Live Waze Map. 

22News will bring you any updates as more details develop. 

