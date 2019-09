MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Thayer Road is closed due to downed trees and wires Friday.

According to the Monson Police Department, drivers should avoid the area of Thayer Road near Silver Street until crews remove the downed trees and wires.

Police say this is the second time this week the road has been closed for downed trees and wires, creating an unexpected closure.

We’ll continue to follow this and bring you updates when we learn more.