WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield is advising drivers to avoid Piper Road from Morgan Road to Birnie Avenue in West Springfield on Friday due to pavement repairs.

According to the town of West Springfield, the road work will be starting around 7:00 a.m. and be completed on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

The town is advising drivers to use caution over the weekend and to expect traffic delays in the area.

