EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple Street in East Longmeadow is scheduled to be paved beginning on Monday.

The reconstruction work is being conducted by Palmer Paving. Police expect traffic delays and are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

In June, Maple Street in East Longmeadow was closed due to a water main break, causing East Longmeadow High School to also close on the last day of the school year.