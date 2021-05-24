Paving Morgan-Sullivan Bridge to cause overnight closures

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MassDOT screenshot

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be completing the paving work on the Morgan-Sullivan bridge beginning Monday night.

According to the Agawam Police Department, the work will be conducted at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. Drivers will be alerted to follow detours in place.

MAP: Main Street in Agawam

From 7:00 PM on Monday, May 24 through 7:00 AM on Tuesday, May 25, the following roads will be closed in the project area:

  • Walnut Street (between Maple Street and Springfield Street)
  • Walnut Street Extension (between Springfield Street and Agawam Shopping Ct)
  • Springfield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Ct
  • Main Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Cooper Street)

From 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 25 through 7:00 AM on Wednesday, May 26, the following roads will be closed in the project area:

  • Walnut Street (between Maple Street and Springfield Street)
  • Walnut Street Extension (between Springfield Street and Agawam Shopping Ct)
  • Suffield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Ct)
  • River Street (between Baldwin Street and Memorial Ave)

From 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, through 7:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, the following roads will be closed in the project area:

  • Morgan Sullivan Bridge
  • Suffield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Ct)
  • Memorial Avenue 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today