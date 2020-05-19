Paving on Center Street in Ludlow expected to take up to 11 hours

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic back-up in the area of Center Street in Ludlow due to paving Tuesday morning.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, paving will take place from Exit 7 Turnpike entrance to the intersection on Center Street at Harding Avenue and then proceed northbound to the intersection of Center and Chapin Streets.

Paving is scheduled to take ten to eleven hours starting at 4:00 a.m. After 7:00 a.m., two-lane traffic is expected north of the Turnpike entrance intersection. Drives are advised to slow down in the area of construction.

MAP: Center Street

