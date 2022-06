TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The paving of Route 57 will begin on Wednesday and may cause delays.

According to a social media post by Tolland Police Department, West Granville Road and New Boston Road will be paved and the roadway may be down to a single lane. Delays are expected and the paving is scheduled to be complete towards the end of next week or early the following week.

No information was given for what time the paving would begin.