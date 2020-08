AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect delays and detours in Feeding Hills due to paving Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Agawam Police Department, paving will take place from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area of construction.

The construction at the intersection of Route 187 and 57 in Agawam includes widening the lanes, improving lane usage markings, and signing. A 5′ bicycle lane and pedestrian improvement are also included.