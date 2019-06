EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you typically use East Street in Easthampton to get to work, you will want to find another route.

Road crews will be repaving East Street Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Police are warning drivers that this will likely cause some traffic delays, and are urging you to avoid the area if possible.

