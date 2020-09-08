Piper Road in West Springfield closed due to construction

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Piper Road in West Springfield will be closed Tuesday due to construction on the town’s sewer expansion project.

The road will be closed between Brush Hill Avenue and Birnie Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Access for residents living in the area of Piper Road and side streets will be accommodated at the Brush Hill Avenue closure area.

Construction is also taking place on Birnie Avenue at the bride over I-90 as part of the town’s Water Pressure Zone project as well as other utility work in the area.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and avoid the area.