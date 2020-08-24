Piper Road in West Springfield closed due to construction starting Tuesday morning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Piper Road between Brush Hill Avenue and Birnie Avenue will be closed due to construction starting Tuesday.

According to West Springfield Police, Piper Road will be closed to through traffic Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is so crews can work on the town’s sewer expansion project. Residents living in the area of Piper Road and side streets will be detoured at Brush Hill Avenue.

In addition to this project, construction is also taking place on Birnie Avenue at the bridge over I-90 as part of the town’s Water Pressure Zone project. Residents should expect traffic delays in this area.