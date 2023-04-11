SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Plainfield Street in the North End of Springfield is currently blocked-off due to a crash.

The crash, involving two vehicles, is in the area of the I-91 overpass, heading from Main Street toward the North End Bridge. Plainfield Street is currently shut down at the ramp to I-91 northbound.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News there were only minor injuries in the crash, and no one had to be taken to the hospital.

22News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.