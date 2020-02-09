Police: Bay Road in Amherst closed to all traffic until further notice

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed Bay Road in Amherst to all traffic until further notice Sunday morning. 

According to the Amherst Police Department, traffic is not allowed on Bay Road from Southeast Street to Elf Hill Road for the “foreseeable future.”  

“Traffic is not allowed on Bay Road in between those streets,” Amherst Police said on Facebook. 

They did not say the reason behind the closure.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice. 

22News is following this story. We’ll let you know when we learn more details.

