Police diverting traffic on Howland Avenue in Adams after crash

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are redirecting traffic on Howland Avenue in Adams following a motor vehicle crash in the area Wednesday evening.

The Adams Police Department said traffic is currently stopped on Howland Avenue in the area of the Mobile Station. Northbound traffic is being redirected to Lime Street which will lead you to East Road to get to North Adams.

Drivers traveling southbound from North Adams are advised to use Hodges Crossroad to access Adams at this time.

It is unclear if any serious injuries suffered in the crash.

22News will follow this story and bring you the latest when we learn more.