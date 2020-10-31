Police investigating crash on South Westfield St. in Agawam, part of road closed

Photo: Agawam Police Department

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of South Westfield Street in Agawam is currently closed following a serious crash Friday night. 

The Agawam Police Department said South Westfield Street is closed between Feeding Hills Center and Shoemaker Lane while they investigate the crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area. 

It is currently unknown many vehicles were involved in the crash, if anyone was seriously hurt or when the road will reopen. 

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more. 

