LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A sewer project in Ludlow will begin this week and all town residents and motorists are being warned of delays.

The project is set to begin the morning of Wednesday, November 4, between Cady Street and West Street.

It will continue over the next few weeks and is expected to cause delays. Cady Street may be completely closed on most days.

Ludlow Police are asking all motorists to avoid this area from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.