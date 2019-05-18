Pontoosic Road in Westfield reopened after water main break

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Pontoosic Road has reopened after a water main break caused major damage to Pontoosic Road in Westfield.

Westfield Police Lieutenant Jerome Pitoniak told 22News Pontoosic Road was closed from Feeding Hills Road to Crescent Circle until late Saturday evening.

The water main break happened in the area of 26 Pontoosic Road Saturday morning.

Traffic was detoured down Crescent Circle to Canal Drive then onto Shaker Road.

Crews are still working to repair the damage. No word on how long repairs will take, or what caused the water main break.

Police said no residents have been affected.

22News will continue to update you both on air and online with the latest information.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.