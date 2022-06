WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield will be closed for an hour Monday while crews pave the roadway.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Westfield Police Traffic Bureau, vehicles will not be allowed to enter or exit East Mountain Road via the underpass at East Mountain Road at Route 20/Springfield Road from noon to 1 p.m. to allow for new pavement to cure.

Drivers are asked to take a different route while road work is being conducted.