AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Pleasant Street in Amherst is closed due to low hanging power lines Saturday afternoon.

According to the Amherst Police Department, East Pleasant Street is closed from Pine Street to the North Amherst Cemetery.

From the 900 block of E. Pleasant to E. Pleasant Street @ Pine is temporarily closed and traffic will be detoured. Updates will be provided when the road is reopened. — AmherstMApolice (@AmherstMApolice) October 11, 2020

No word on when the road will be reopened.