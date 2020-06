Photo: Snip it of Holtshire Road in Orange from Waze Traffic Map

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Holtshire Road in Orange is temporarily closed due to a serious car crash Monday afternoon.

According to The Orange Police Department, Holtshire Road in the area of Exit 14 to Stone Valley Road is closed. The road will remain closed as the crash is being investigated.

22News contacted The Orange Fire Department who were unable to confirm any injuries at this time.

