Photo: Snip it of I-291 westbound in Springfield from Waze Traffic Map

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-291 westbound near Exit 3 in Springfield is closed due to a car crash Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police told 22News, the left lane is currently closed as crews work to clear the area. State police did not release further information. There is no word on possible injuries reported.

MAP: I-291 Westbound