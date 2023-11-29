WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mass. Pike is closed on the westbound side due to a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the left lane is closed near mile marker 43.6. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
