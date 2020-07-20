Portion of I-90 northbound off-ramp in Northampton temporarily closed

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect a detour in place on I-90 northbound on Route 9 in Northampton due to construction Monday.

According to MassDOT, detours will be at the end of the off-ramp from I-90 northbound for those seeking to enter Damon Road and Route 9 westbound. Drivers will be directed to turn right over the Coolidge Bridge to Old Bay Road, and then to Bay Road to West Street leading to Route 9 westbound.

Construction to the roundabout is expected to take two to three weeks. Signs will be in the area to help direct traffic and drivers are encouraged to slow down while traveling through the area.

MAP: I-90 northbound/Damon Road