Portion of I-90 westbound and eastbound in Blandford, Russell, Becket, Lee under maintenance

(WWLP) – From Monday, July 27 to Saturday, August 1, a portion of I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blanford, Russell, Becket, and Lee will be under maintenance.

According to MassDOT, the work is scheduled to begin at 6 am Monday and will continue throughout different locations and time frames through Saturday. Take a look at the following detours below:

Blandford and Russell

Center median excavating operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 31 to Mile Marker 34 from Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require the closure of the high-speed lane.

Russell

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 36, from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require the closure of the high-speed lane during these operations.

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 19.5, on Wednesday, July 29, and on Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17.6, from Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 8.3 from Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be low- speed lane closures during the workdays in Lee, Becket, and Russell.

MAP: I-90