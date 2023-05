SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 in Springfield is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash Monday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, two right lanes are closed on the northbound side of I-91 at exit 8 (Route 116) in Springfield. The live traffic map on Waze shows there is bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area.

22News will continue to update this story online and on-air as more information becomes available.