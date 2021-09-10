Portion of Longmeadow Street closed for paving

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Longmeadow Street will be closed to pave the gas trenches Saturday.

According to the Longmeadow Engineering Department, Precise Paving crews are expected to complete the trench milling and paving repairs for Eversource Gas between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longmeadow Street, from Forest Glen Road to Converse Street will be closed to south bound traffic. All south bound traffic from I-91 will be detoured down Forest Glen Road and Laurel Street.

The north bound side will remain open however, delays could be expected. Detours will be in place, including police details.

