PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Main Street in Palmer will be closed beginning Saturday due to the replacement of the existing train track crossing.
According to the Town of Palmer, the Main Street bridge will be detoured through Monday morning. A section of Main Street will be closed east of Commercial Street. Drivers will be detoured from the Main Street bridge.
The work is being performed by RailWorks Track Services.
