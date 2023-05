BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mass. Pike is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed in a work zone on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the right lane is closed on the westbound side of I-90 at mile marker 26.7.

Scheduled state construction is being conducted on the guardrails in that area by MassDOT during overnight hours this week.