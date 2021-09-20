Portion of Meadow Street in Chicopee closed due to motorcycle accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Meadow Street near the Pride gas station is closed Monday night.

According to Chicopee Police, Meadow Street is closed from Chicopee Street to Roy Street due to a motorcycle accident.

Our 22News crew could see Chicopee police in the area as well as a bike and debris on the road. An ambulance was also leaving the area.

A Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. 22News will continue to follow this story and provide any new updates as soon as it becomes available. It is unknown at this time how long the road will be closed for.