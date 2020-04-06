Portion of Morgan Road closed due to water main installation in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Morgan Road in West Springfield will temporarily be closed due to a new water main installation project.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the project will start Monday, April 6 and is expected to be completed by Friday, April 10. Morgan Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Morgan and Piper Road intersection through Morgan and Piper Cross intersection.

All traffic traveling East and West on Morgan Road will be detoured to Piper Road and Piper Cross.

MAP: Morgan Road