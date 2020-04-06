Portion of Morgan Road closed due to water main installation in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Morgan Road in West Springfield will temporarily be closed due to a new water main installation project.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the project will start Monday, April 6 and is expected to be completed by Friday, April 10. Morgan Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Morgan and Piper Road intersection through Morgan and Piper Cross intersection.
All traffic traveling East and West on Morgan Road will be detoured to Piper Road and Piper Cross.