WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The intersection of Piper and Amostown Roads is closed to traffic after a car accident Friday morning.

West Springfield Fire Department said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing the pole to collapse and pull down wires over the road. Piper Road is closed from Smyrna Street to Kings Highway.

Utility crews from Eversource are in the area to repair the utility pole. West Springfield Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours. There were no serious injuries in the accident.