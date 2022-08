AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 116 in Amherst is closed due to a multi-car accident Friday morning.

According to the Amherst police, Route 116 is closed from Meadow Street to the Sunderland town line. MassDOT says there are serious injuries. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.