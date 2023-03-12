GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed due to a crash Sunday evening.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported at around 4:22 p.m. a crash with serious injuries closed Route 2 at mile marker 45.7. The road is closed in both directions.

The Greenfield Police Department stated the Mohawk Trail from the Greenfield City Town line to Home Depot is closed due to an investigation of a serious motor vehicle crash. The road will be closed for several hours.