ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Main Street in Orange is closed after a motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

At around 5:08 a.m. the Orange Fire Department posted on social media stating East Main Street closed in the area of Tea House after a car hit two utility poles, one was sheared off. As of 5:45 a.m., the fire department said East Main Street from Orange Armory to Walmart was closed for several hours.

According to the Orange Police Department, commuters and school buses were able to get through the area however, the road will be closed while National Grid repairs the wires and poles.

The condition of the occupant or occupants has not been released.