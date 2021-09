NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert beginning Wednesday.

According to Northampton Police Department’s Facebook post, Route 5 (Mt. Tom Road) in Northampton will be shut down at the I-91 underpass. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Overnight closures will continue through Friday morning.

Northampton Police say detour signs will be posted.