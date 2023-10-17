ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 5 in Enfield is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Enfield Police Department, Route 5 is closed between New King Street and Pease Street while the fire department works to put out a fire. No additional information has been released at this time.
