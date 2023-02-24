GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 57 in Granville is closed due to downed powerlines Friday morning.

According to the Granville Fire Department, Route 57 is closed from the area of North Lane to Beech Hill Road. The following detours are in place:

If traveling east the route or travel should be Beech Hill Road to Borden Brook Road to North Lane.

If traveling west route of travel should be North Lane to Borden Brook Road to Beech Hill Road.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.