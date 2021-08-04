Portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham closed

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The westbound side of Springfield Street from Stony Hill Road to Inwood Drive is closed Wednesday.

In a post from the Wilbraham Police Department Wednesday morning, they announced that the road will be closed due to reclaiming taking place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detour signs are posted alerting drivers of the closure.

The Wilbraham Police Department also asking drivers to find different routes when possible to avoid additional congestion. Drivers can expect significant delays while passing through the area.