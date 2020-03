WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Thomas Street will be temporarily closed Monday and Tuesday due to road repairs.

Westfield Police Sgt. Saunders told 22News from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thomas Street will be closed starting from an area of Monroe Street to Mechanic Street. No traffic will be allowed.

Saunders also said Thomas Street will not be accessible from Mechanic Street or Free Street. All businesses on Free street will be accessible from Main Street only.